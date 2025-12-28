LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a major blow this week when it was announced that starting guard Austin Reaves would be sidelined for about one month due to a calf injury. Reaves initially sustained the injury following the Lakers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 10, and seemingly re-aggravated it during their loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day. But for Lakers head coach JJ Redick, that doesn’t change what he’s asking the team to do.

The Lakers have hit a rough patch recently, losing three consecutive games and six of their last 10 overall. While Austin Reaves’ injury certainly complicates matters, following Lakers practice on Saturday JJ Redick emphasized that Reaves’ absence does not change the overall message he’s been trying to hammer home amid the recent adversity.

“It doesn’t change the messaging. We’ve been dealing with this all season. I don’t look at this as any different. We’ve had guys out. . .I think the nature of this team sport is that we need all participants giving their best at all times. If you can get that, you have a chance to win regardless.”

“We just need our guys to be stars in their roles,” Redick continued. “Certainly from a top-end talent standpoint, it diminishes that. But it doesn’t change the non-negotiables or how we’re trying to play.”

The reality of the situation is like Redick said, the team has faced various absences due to injury since the beginning of the season. In addition to Reaves being out, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent are also sidelined. With no Reaves, the Lakers are losing the 26.6 points per game he’s been putting up this year.

Redick acknowledged that since LeBron James had returned from his own injury, that some of the Lakers’ offensive possessions had been a little more unorganized as the team continues to build cohesiveness. But Redick also admitted that Reaves’ absence will, in a sense, simplify some of the offensive kinks in the immediacy.

But the Lakers will miss Reaves for the time being without a doubt. He’s appeared in 23 games so far, at a little over 35 minutes per game. Along with his career-high in points, he’s putting up other career-bests with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Simply put, he’s been arguably the team’s most efficient scorer.

And although the messaging does not change, Redick acknowledged that things can feel heavy.

“I’m bummed for him, I feel for him,” Redick said. “When you have an injury that’s a longer term injury than just say an ankle sprain or a tweaked hamstring where you know you’re gonna be back in a week, there’s a little bit of a grieving process. I think there’s an importance in respecting that grieving process. But I’m bummed for him.”