The Green Bay Packers lost the battle of the backups in Week 17. Malik Willis drew the start for Green Bay with Jordan Love sidelined. And Tyler Huntley stepped in for the Baltimore Ravens in Lamar Jackson’s absence. But Derrick Henry stole the show on Saturday night.

Henry scored four touchdowns while racking up 216 rushing yards against the Packers. The All-Pro RB now holds the record for the most 200-yard rushing games in NFL history with seven.

Willis played well for the Packers, producing 348 total yards and three touchdowns. Despite trailing 27-14 at halftime, Willis got the team back in the game with two scoring drives in the third quarter. But after Matt LaFleur’s squad got within a field goal the Ravens pulled away, winning 41-24.

The Ravens wrecked the Packers in Week 17

Despite a gut-wrenching loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16, the Packers made the playoffs. Green Bay clinched a berth when the Minnesota Vikings ended the Detroit Lions’ season on Christmas Day.

However, the Packers are limping into the postseason. The team has now dropped three straight games. And the injuries are mounting. Green Bay already lost Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons for the season. Love was out for Week 17 and on Saturday night the defense got hit hard again. Jordon Riley suffered an Achilles injury and Kamal Hadden was carted off the field as well.

The Packers lost for an NFL-record third time without punting on Saturday. However, the team did turn the ball over on downs twice and committed two turnovers. After racing to a 9-3-1 start, Green Bay will enter the season finale at 9-6-1. And fans are fed up with the head coach.

Rob King V wrote:

“The Packers will never go anywhere as long as Matt LaFleur is coaching this team.”

John Bates Fan Club added:

“Can someone explain to me what Josh Jacob's did to Matt Lafleur to deserve the treatment he's getting right now?”

Brooks commented:

“God I hate Matt LaFleur. He’s so awful. 4th and inches and you run a draw play out of shotgun, which by design makes it a tougher 4th down pickup.”

Tyler Brooke wrote:

“Matt LaFleur is incapable of quitting the short-yardage shotgun runs.”

Nathan Moran addedd

“How may times has Matt LaFleur ran the EXACT same shotgun run play on 4th and short? This man has the IQ of a spoon”