The 2024 Paris Olympics did not just mark the end of an era for Team USA men's basketball. It also provided many fans with the opportunity to realize one of their hoops fantasies– seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry play in a legitimate competition together as teammates.

Some hope the dynamic duo's triumphant display on the world stage is but an appetizer for what can come in the NBA. Though, it might be more prudent to view this mash-up of icons as a special and once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

Visions of James and Curry both wearing Lakers or Warriors uniforms might be evaporating into thin air after the latest bit of insight.

“Did (unnamed TV analyst) really say something about LeBron and Steph teaming up someday?” an NBA source rhetorically asked Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com. “That will never happen. In fact, they will never be on the same team again. Cool Olympic run for sure. But those two as teammates is over for all eternity.”