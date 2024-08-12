Watching Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry play together during Team USA's Olympics quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal was pure basketball bliss. But by the time Curry said goodnight to France, it left basketball fans wanting more. In the eyes of some, there's potential for James and Curry to team up and share the floor for the Warriors.

“You know what I've witnessed watching this Olympics team this summer,” asked Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's First Take. “It's watching guys develop relationships. And what happens is when guys are over there in Paris, guys were breaking bread together. Guys were having conversations together, and I'm gonna say this: This next NBA season is going to be interesting.

“Because if things don't go as planned with the Los Angeles Lakers, if things don't go as planned with the Golden State Warriors, or things don't go as planned with the Phoenix Suns – all of them are in the same conference. I'm looking at it and I'm saying to myself, after this NBA season, we might see some things. We might see some moving parts. And I wouldn't be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and K.D. or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen, or we see Kevin Durant go to Minnesota with Anthony Edwards.

“… I would not be surprised if we see LeBron James and Steph Curry, before the end of LeBron's career, share the floor together.”

Could LeBron James and Stephen Curry form a Warriors dream team?

It's no secret that James and Curry loved playing together while playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. However, a possible team-up would break the NBA if the two kids from Akron shared the floor. Granted, the Warriors have explored acquiring James before. But in the end, James put the kibosh on going to Golden State, preferring to stay in Los Angeles.

But after spending so much time together in Paris, could the Warriors try again to acquire James? Considering that Golden State struck out on trying to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, they are actively trying to build around the final years of Curry's career. So, if Curry comes to training camp demanding that James be in a Golden State uniform, the Warriors may reapproach the Lakers about a trade.

For Golden State to pull off such a feat, it would require nearly every asset they've accumulated and James agreeing to leave Los Angeles. It also might take the Warriors acquiring Bronny James, the younger son of LeBron James. The elder James has made it clear he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

So, if a serious trade starts evolving, there could be a lot of pieces in motion. But if the Warriors are serious about building around Curry, these are the risks they may have to take.