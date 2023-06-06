The NBA world was set on fire Monday after reports surfaced regarding All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's overtures towards Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, as he continues to look for ways to reunite with his former teammate.

Interestingly, Irving no longer looks like a lock to join the Lakers, with L.A. looking in other directions and Kyrie demonstrating a desire to remain with the Dallas Mavericks. Yet, just as the Mavs would be unwilling to send Irving to L.A. to help the Lakers, L.A. has little reason to trade James to Dallas to help them.

Not that LeBron wouldn't want to join the Mavs, as NBA insider Marc Stein reports that it “can be bankably confirmed” that Dallas “would intrigue the 38-year-old as a potential landing spot if James ever reached the point of searching for a new place to play.”

As a player that's left his home state Cleveland Cavaliers twice and the Miami Heat during the prime of his career, there should be little question that James could consider moving on from the Lakers amid his frustrations with the franchise.

Despite being able to perform like the best player in the world on any given day, LeBron is at a point in his career in which having star talent beside him — the type of players that league legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain had late in their careers — is a necessity.

Kyrie and Luka Doncic, an excellent playmaker and scorer, would provide just that for him.

Fortunately for James, he doesn't have to rely on the Lakers to help him get to another franchise. With a $50.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season, he could take his destiny into his own hands, and sooner rather than later.