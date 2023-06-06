Kyrie Irving made headlines again on Monday after it was revealed that the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been trying to recruit former teammate LeBron James to the Mavs. Previous reports indicated that Kyrie was considering a move to LA to reunite with his former Cleveland Cavaliers partner-in-crime, but apparently, it's the other way around.

Further reports have now revealed Irving's true intentions in Dallas. With the enigmatic superstar set to enter NBA free agency this summer, it turns out that he actually has no desire to leave the Mavs. This comes via NBA insider Marc Stein:

“Yet two sources close to the process insisted Monday that Irving has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A.” Stein wrote in his report (paywalled).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This new report further highlights Irving's supposed desire to stay in Dallas. If this is true, then it only means that he's obviously doing whatever he can to make sure that the Mavs are in a better position than next season to compete for a title. This then has to involve some sort of recruitment efforts, which incidentally, could align with reports that Kyrie is indeed trying to get the Mavs to trade for LeBron James.

At this point, this is clearly all just speculation. When it comes to Kyrie Irving, history tells us that nothing is guaranteed with this dude. Mavs fans will be kept on the edge of their seats for what seems like a long summer.