By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point in the season, it is clear that Luka Doncic could use all the help he can get as the Dallas Mavericks continue to battle for a playoff spot out in the Western Conference. Doncic has been as good as ever, but unfortunately, his Mavs supporting cast has left a lot to be desired.

Things could get from bad to worse for the Mavs as rival executives begin circling in on the team’s current situation. The sharks could be smelling some blood as there seems to be an emerging sense of desperation in Dallas right now.

According to reports, this could come in the form of a potential Christian Wood trade. The 27-year-old joined the Mavs just a few months ago, and it seems that the Mavs could consider pulling the plug on this experiment in the near future. This report comes via NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon,” Haynes wrote.

When the Mavs brought in Wood this summer, the intention was that the 6-foot-10 big man would provide some much-needed help for Luka. Wood has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, but he just hasn’t been consistent enough to make a significant impact on the team.

Be that as it may, the fact that rival teams believe that Mavs might be putting Wood on the trade block soon speaks volumes of the perceived instability in Dallas. After all, it’s not very often that a team trades away a supposed star just six months after bringing him in.