By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic is really doing it all for the Dallas Mavericks, and as he recorded a near triple-double on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he made history as well.

The Slovenian star led the Mavs in scoring, rebounding and playmaking in the 104-99 win, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. It is actually his 100th career game where he led the team in those categories, and he has played in just 293 career matches.

With that said, Doncic is now the fastest player to reach 100 games where he leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. Jokic held the previous record, but he did it in 510 games with the Denver Nuggets.

Yes, that’s right. Luka Doncic just needed almost half the time that Nikola Jokic did it to set the record.

Doncic has always been the focal point of the Mavs’ offense, so it’s not surprising that he often leads the team in all those categories. That doesn’t mean it’s an easy feat, though, especially since it means a player has to be consistently good in every game to do it that fast.

With the way Doncic is playing for the Mavs, he should be able to add more to that tally and break related records really soon. Besides, the 23-year-old is still lacking a true superstar partner to help elevate the team, so he’ll be tasked to continuously do it all for Dallas in order for them to keep competing against the other top teams.