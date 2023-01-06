By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers have been one of the surprise teams of the season, battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference and as a result, it was believed that they no longer had any intention of trading Turner. Turner himself seemed to put a damper on any trade chatter after a big win against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was also revealed that the Pacers and Turner had begun extension talks.

But on Thursday, Matt Moore of Action Network reported that should those extension talks fall apart, the Pacers would finally look to move Turner at the trade deadline.

Turner has been having the best season of his career as the Pacers try and keep up in a tight race for one of the East’s playoff spots. He’s been averaging 16.7 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from the three-point line. Both of his shooting percentages are career-highs. He has been one of the better centers in the league and should have no shortage of interested teams if the Pacers signify that they are ready to deal him.

The Pacers are currently 21-18 and sitting in seventh place in the East.