By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as one of the potential landing spots for Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. The Toronto Raptors have reportedly joined in on the race as well as the chase for the 6-foot-11 center heats up.

It does not look like it’s going to be a straightforward chase for the Lakers, though. Apparently, apart from the Raptors, LeBron James and Co. will also need to battle Turner’s current team for the 26-year-old’s services. According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, Indiana has now started contract negotiations with Myles Turner:

“The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic,” Shams wrote.

Charania also reports that the Pacers have already “discussed the renegotiation-and-extension framework” with Turner’s sports agent, Austin Brown of CAA Sports. This only means that despite the interest Turner has garnered from the trade market, Indiana is still very much inclined to keep him with the team.

It is worth noting that the Pacers are taking a significant risk here. Turner’s current contract runs out at the end of the season, so unless he is able to secure an extension, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Be that as it may, both camps are now reportedly in the “initial phase” of negotiations with March 1st currently being identified as the deadline to finalize a new deal.