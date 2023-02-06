Despite getting some key pieces in return for the Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not yet done making moves to upgrade their roster around Kevin Durant.

The team got an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-rounders in the Irving deal with the Dallas Mavericks, and according to a report, they are going to be “aggressive” in using those assets to make more trades.

“And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work. They’ve got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they’ll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday’s trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Sunday.

The Nets also want to convince Kevin Durant to stay in Brooklyn sans Kyrie Irving, and in order to do that, they are determined to show him their commitment to winning. With that said, the Brooklyn franchise is expected to have more trade discussions with the current assets they have.

It is unknown who the Nets plan to target in a trade or what other moves they will do to improve the roster, though by the looks of it, they won’t be entertaining inquiries on Kevin Durant’s availability in a trade. Sorry, Phoenix Suns!

The next few days in the NBA will surely be busy, especially with the deadline coming right up. And there will definitely be plenty of eyes on the Nets as the whole sports world awaits for their next move.