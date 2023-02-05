The fallout of Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks is about to get real. After granting the enigmatic point guard’s request to jump ship, the big question now for the Brooklyn Nets is if it is now time to blow it all up again. The Phoenix Suns seem to be hoping that this will be the case as they keep tabs on Kevin Durant’s current situation now that his BFF is headed to Dallas.

NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT is now reporting that the Suns have emerged as very interested spectators in KD and his status with the Nets. Haynes reports that Phoenix intends to pursue Durant should the Nets make him available via trade.

The report does not indicate what the Suns intend to give up for KD or what the Nets will want in return for the former league MVP. However, given Durant’s current stature, it would not be surprising if a potential deal would be of monumental proportions. Let’s remember that the Utah Jazz bagged a massive haul from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell this past summer, so it’s only safe to assume that the Nets would demand a similar package, if not more, should they opt to trade away Durant.

Does this mean that Deandre Ayton and/or Chris Paul would be on the table for the Suns? Would the Nets even want either of them? I would assume that Brooklyn will prioritize trade capital and future assets if they choose to move KD, which would be a clear indication of their intention to embrace some sort of rebuild.

Whatever the case may be, you can be sure that Kevin Durant’s name will be involved in all sorts of rumors as the trade deadline draws closer.