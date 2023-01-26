The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away and the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in search of frontcourt help. The Nets recently inquired with the Minnesota Timberwolves about big man Naz Reid, league sources told the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

“I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid,” O’Connor said Tuesday. “So there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant.”

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets have also expressed interest in Reid, HoopsHype Michael Scotto reported on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been effective in his fourth season after going undrafted in 2019, averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.8 minutes per game. Offensively, Reid flashes a diverse skillset that would make him an intriguing fit alongside Ben Simmons or Nic Claxton. First, he would provide a much-needed spacing option (34.1 percent from three for his career) next to Brooklyn’s non-shooting bigs.

Reid’s threat as a spacer would go a long way in opening the floor for Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the halfcourt. The center is also a 72 percent career free-throw shooter, offering the Nets an answer if teams revert to intentionally fouling Simmons (44.6 percent this season) and/or Claxton (46.4 percent) come playoff time.

Next, the big man has serious skills attacking the rim as a self-creator in isolation or the short roll.

Given the gravity of Durant and Irving offensively, Brooklyn’s big men frequently find themselves at an advantage off double teams. Reid would offer another skilled target to capitalize on those openings.

The big man’s ball-handling and finishing ability also serve him well in transition, where he has proven productive when pushing the ball or running the floor.

Defensively, the LSU product has the mobility to defend on the perimeter, a skill that is essential in Brooklyn’s switch-heavy scheme. Opponents are shooting just 22.7 percent in isolation when defended by Reid, the second-lowest mark in the league, per Synergy Basketball

Best & Worst Iso Defenders Based on FG% Best

1. Kyle Lowry (21.1%)

2. Naz Reid (22.7%)

3. Evan Mobley (23.7%)

4. Nikola Vucevic

5. Nicolas Claxton

6. Jordan Clarkson

7. Donte DiVincenzo Worst

89. Caleb Martin

90. Kenrich Williams

91. Jaden Ivey

92. Jarred Vanderbilt (65.4%) pic.twitter.com/ojjHblmuM7 — Coast 2 Coast (@Coast2CoastNBA) January 18, 2023

Overall, Reid’s skillset fits the mold of what Brooklyn will be looking to acquire in the frontcourt. The center’s 6’9″, 264-pound frame offers the improved size, rebounding and rim protection the Nets need, as well as added offensive versatility as a shooter and secondary creator.

Minnesota already has $77 million committed to the frontcourt next season in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The Wolves could be motivated to find value for Reid as he is in the final year of his rookie contract and will command a raise in free agency. Reid’s rookie-scale salary ($1.9 million) makes him an even more intriguing target for Brooklyn as they would not have to part with a significant player to match salary in a deal.

A trade to Brooklyn would offer a homecoming for Reid, who grew up in New Jersey and attended basketball powerhouse Roselle Catholic High School as a five-star recruit. As O’Connor noted, the market for the big man will be competitive with the Clippers and Nuggets also in pursuit. The Nets can offer a first-round pick and/or multiple seconds, as well as young a prospect such as Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, or Kessler Edwards in negotiations.