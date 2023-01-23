The NBA trade deadline is only a few weeks away. Despite uncertainty about who will be true buyers or sellers, there are plenty of players garnering interest from other teams. Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is one such player.

Reid has played well as a starter and has been a solid backup big for years now. However, the Timberwolves are looking to improve their roster and could use a trade involving the 23-year-old center to do so. Among the many teams interested in him are the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from various teams on the trade market, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, league sources told HoopsHype,” writes Scotto.

Both teams could use help off the bench behind their starting big men. The Nuggets haven’t gotten enough out of DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers, who sometimes use Moses Brown but also opt to use a wing-heavy lineup to compensate for lack of height, could use a true backup center. Since both squads are eager to make a playoff run, they could go hard to secure Reid in a trade.

Naz Reid has been an important depth piece for the Timberwolves as they deal with injuries to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. He has averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 53.7 percent from the field. With several suitors, Minnesota could make a sizable move that maybe even involves D’Angelo Russell.