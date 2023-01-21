Kevin Durant revealed what led to his offseason trade request while speaking at Nets Media Day in September. The former MVP said Brooklyn’s 11-game losing streak following his knee injury last year led to doubts in his mind about the team’s future.

After sustaining a similar injury this season, Durant would go on to watch his team lose four straight games. Three of those losses came against the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder, tanking San Antonio Spurs and short-handed Phoenix Suns, leading many to draw comparisons to the Nets’ downward spiral at this time last season.

Kyrie Irving ended any possibility of another extended losing streak Friday as he scored a season-high 48 points to carry the Nets to a win over the Utah Jazz. After proving inconsistent in three games without his co-star, Irving turned in one of his best performances as a Net in the win, shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 8-of-15 from three to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Irving is just the second player in Nets history to post 45 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game, joining Vince Carter (2007). And Durant voiced his approval Saturday by Tweeting out a video of his teammate’s highlights.

“Film study. There was some good s**t being put on film last night by number 11,” he said. “All I can do is shake my head.”

Nic Claxton also continued his breakout season in the win. The big man scored 20 points for the second-straight night while blocking four shots, one of which was a ridiculous mid-air adjustment that left Durant in disbelief.

“Still can’t believe he got this block,” Durant said. “Three-three has been locked.”

With Friday’s performance, Claxton has blocked three or more shots in 11-straight games, tying Shawn Bradley for the longest streak in Nets franchise history. The 23-year-old is leading the NBA in blocks this season (2.7 per game) while also proving to be one of the league’s top perimeter-defending bigs.

The win comes as a major relief for a Nets team trying to calm comparisons to their collapse with Durant out last season. Brooklyn will look to build some momentum when they travel to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, before returning to the East Coast for a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers.