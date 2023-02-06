The Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving-led tradehasn’t been made official, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reports that Brooklyn is “evaluating opportunities” to add a third team to the deal. However, the trade between the Nets and Mavs is expected to become official on Monday if a third team is not found.

It is unclear exactly what team could be involved in the potential 3-team deal. A recent report suggested that the Toronto Raptors, who may be looking to move Fred VanVleet, could be added to the trade, per Marc Stein.

“League sources say that Brooklyn has explored the feasibility of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

Dinwiddie was originally included in the trade as part of the Nets’ return from Dallas for Kyrie Irving. But the possibility of acquiring a star like VanVleet has clearly captured the Nets’ attention. Brooklyn still hopes to compete despite trading Irving. And a Kevin Durant-Fred VanVleet duo would help them stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets likely would have preferred to simply keep Irving on the roster. But his trade request and free agency ultimatum forced their hand.

As aforementioned, it still seems likely that Kyrie Irving will be heading to Dallas once this is all said and done. But the question remains whether or not a third trade parter, such as Toronto or perhaps a different team, will be involved in the deal.

We will provide updates on this developing situation as they are made available.