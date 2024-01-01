Could this prevent a trade from being done?

After the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, the next piece they could move is Pascal Siakam. He has a flurry of suitors, including the Dallas Mavericks and a few others. There are a lot of reasons to inquire about a potential Siakam trade, and he is averaging more than 21 PPG this year.

But, some contract issues could cause concern for teams interested in him, as Marc Stein mentions.

‘The Raptors can still sign Siakam to a four-year contract extension worth more than $190 million through June 30 — with Toronto unable to trade him for six months if the sides were to unexpectedly find common ground on extension talks in 2024 after fruitless negotiations to this point. Any team that trades for Siakam before the Feb. 8 buzzer — now that we've passed Dec. 30 — can only offer him a two-year extension. Word is Siakam, if he's dealt, is unlikely to sign off on a two-year extension and would prefer, again, to proceed to unrestricted free agency … meaning that any team that trades for him now must be daring enough to roll those dice.'

Whether or not the Raptors end up trading Siakam remains to be seen, but his name has been involved in trade rumors for quite some time, even dating back to the offseason.

As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, there should be a clearer picture of where Pascal Siakam could end up and whether or not a team will take a chance on him given this contract buzz. Nonetheless, the stove is going to heat up very soon across the NBA.