Where could Pascal Siakam be headed?

The NBA trade buzz is heating up after the Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. The Raptors acquired a package including Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, and more moves are going to be in store over the next six weeks. Another Raptors player who has been centered in trade talks is Pascal Siakam.

To no surprise, Siakam has a flurry of suitors and could be moved by the NBA trade deadline, and the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks were named as a few suitors, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

‘Can a single trade change any of that? Certainly, the view among the league insiders I spoke with after the Knicks trade broke was that the Raptors are likely just getting started. Siakam is likely going to be pursued by the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, per league sources. As the trade deadline gets closer, there will likely be more suitors. But then again, maybe adding Quickley and Barrett will unlock something that’s been missing so far.'

Siakam has been having another strong season, averaging 21.9 PPG with 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, and with the Raptors trading Anunoby, a Siakam trade could be next.

The Mavs landing Siakam would give them a dangerous three-man group of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Siakam. The Hawks are a bit of a surprise considering they are 13-19 on the year, but landing Siakam in a trade would be more of a move for the future.

With Anunoby going to the Knicks, the Pascal Siakam rumors will likely kick up even more over the next few weeks.