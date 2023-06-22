There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The two-time All-Star will be on an expiring deal this coming season, which may prompt Toronto to try and cash in on him now while they still can, as opposed to losing him for nothing if he potentially walks away as a free agent next summer. At this point, there seems to be no shortage of interested suitors in the 6-foot-9 power forward.

According to reports, however, Siakam's desire is to stay in Toronto. So much so, that the 29-year-old will potentially become a significant flight risk for whichever team ends up trading for him this summer. This comes via league insider Chris Haynes:

“There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes wrote in his tweet.

This could be Siakam's camp forcing Toronto's hand NOT to trade him. It's possible that he's hoping to get a contract extension with the Raptors this summer so as to guarantee his future with the squad. If this does not happen, however, then Siakam would be betting on himself this coming season playing on an expiring deal. He will want to produce some of the best basketball of his career so as to improve his market value heading into NBA free agency next summer. By then, Siakam could prompt a bidding war between the Raptors and any other team that could be interested in his services.