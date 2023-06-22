The 2023 NBA Draft is very nearly upon us, and unsurprisingly, trade rumors are at an all-time high. One such team that could be looking to make a big move is the Atlanta Hawks, and it seems like they have set their sights on Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors as a player they want to pursue currently.

Siakam is coming off of the best season of his career with Toronto (24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.8 APG, 48 FG%) and continues to prove himself to be one of the best players in the league. The Hawks have made him a top target early on in the offseason, but it looks like the Raptors extremely high valuation of Siakam is presenting a considerable roadblock when it comes to getting a deal done here.

“Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario. Opposing front offices still believe the Raptors’ high valuation of their players, such as Siakam and OG Anunoby, marks the biggest roadblock to any potential trade of either Raptor.” – Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports

The Raptors haven't completely shut the door on potentially moving Siakam this offseason, but they are intent on getting a king's ransom for him if he does end up getting dealt. As of right now, it sounds like the two sides aren't particularly close when it comes to getting a deal done, but with the draft just a few hours away now, that could end up changing very quickly.