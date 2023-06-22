Amid Harrison Barnes' impending free agency, the Sacramento Kings have been linked to multiple frontcourt players, including Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Olympiacos forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, their list of offseason targets was updated by Turner Sports insider Chris Haynes, who appeared on the What’s Chad Doing? podcast, reports that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

“Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal [Siakam], OG [Anunoby] over there in Toronto as well,” Haynes says. “… Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well.”

The Kings were rumored to have interest in Raptors 3-and-D wing OG Anunoby from other sources as well, which enhances the likelihood Sacramento really is targeting the former first-round pick. However, their interest in Siakam has not been widely reported, if it's been previously rumored at all.

Siakam has been tied to organizations like the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and could use the selection to acquire an established star rather than another piece for their rebuild. Given the desires of face of the franchise Damian Lillard, that's what they very well may choose to do.

However, there are concerns that Siakam might not re-sign with Blazers if they do acquire him, holding up a potential deal.

If so, it would be interesting to see what the Kings offer the Raptors for Siakam, as well as Sacramento will try to bring both Anunoby and Siakam over to the light the Beam.