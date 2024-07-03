The New York Knicks made it to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs and nearly beat the Indiana Pacers before falling to Coach Rick Carlisle's team.

The Knicks got surprising production out of Nigerian power forward Precious Achiuwa during the year as he compiled averages of 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Now, Achiuwa is in the crosshairs of additional NBA teams as free agency continues. The restricted free agent made a statement about possibly returning that made the rounds on Wednesday.

The news came amid Jalen Brunson's reaction to a fan's Jaylen Brown mix-up. According to the rumor mill, the Knicks are pursuing a trade with the Utah Jazz to find Isaiah Hartenstein's replacement.

Achiuwa is reportedly open to returning to NYC's home team according to a report from HoopsHype.com.

Achiuwa's Aspirations, Revealed

HoopsHype.com stated that Achiuwa “likes the Knicks and is open to returning,” according to league familiar to the website.

Achiuwa was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Knicks. He received interest from “several contending teams” on the open market according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. The 6-foot-8 Knicks forward has strong ties to the city, having played high school ball at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York and St. Bendict's Prep in Newark, New Jersey.

The presence of Precious Achiuwa gives Coach Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks a strong inside presence they're going to need with Isaiah Hartenstein now in Oklahoma City.

Knicks' Outlook For 2024 Offseason

The Knicks have made a big splash this offseason, gaining Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for a haul of picks and drafting French shooting guard Pacome Dadiet in the first round.

The Knicks' roster looks incredibly strong at the guard and forward positions for next season but a gaping hole has been left in the middle with Hartenstein off to OKC.

The returns of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson from injury give Coach Tom Thibodeau's team a fighting chance to dethrone the Boston Celtics as Eastern Conference Champions next season, but it's going to take a total team effort from the last man on the roster to Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' budding superstar who is expected to continue his ascent to the top of the scoring guard charts.