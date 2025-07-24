While it's the offseason for the New York Knicks, guard Josh Hart has a lot of free time to do anything. That includes loitering on social media and seeing a glorious video of Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.

The Dodgers faced the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. With the summer heat in full blast, Hernandez found a way to cool down while watching from the dugout. He ate not one, but two popsicles.

With the way he devoured them, it's safe to say the 33-year-old Hernandez enjoyed the sweet treats. Perhaps entertained by what he saw, Hart was compelled to share a deeply profound and highly philosophical thought.

“Ayooooo 😂😂😂,” posted the Knicks star on X.

Who said baseball is boring?

The Dodgers lost to the Twins, 10-7.

Fans also chimed in, with some asking Hart to do it as well during a game of the Knicks.

“Can you do this in a game next season?” said @d3_fcb.

“Would love to see you do this on the bench this season, champ,” echoed @minusmattk.

“You wish that was you, huh,” added @adub2142.

“C'mon, Josh, you never dual wield the popsicles?” asked @txdburner.

“Of course it had to be LA,” wrote @jmslicknyc.

The 30-year-old Hart, with his dry wit, is one of the more eccentric players in the NBA, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he does the same thing at Madison Square Garden one of these days.

If he doesn't like popsicles, maybe he can try breast milk.

But while he likes to kid around, Hart is arguably the most competitive guy on the Knicks. His motor is always running, whether it's a high-stakes game or a lopsided affair.

Last season, he averaged 13.6 points and career-highs of 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals. He led the league in minutes with 36.7 per outing, underscoring his importance to the Knicks, who will now be coached by Mike Brown.