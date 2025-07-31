Just a few seasons ago, nobody in the basketball community ever imagined Ben Simmons playing for a third Atlantic Division squad, but with how reports are looking, that could very well be the case.

Simmons began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. Simmons ended last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, teaming up with the guy he was once traded for.

In a recent New York Knicks Mailbag by Ian Begley, he mentioned that the Knicks have “strong interest” in Simmons. The other team that does? The Boston Celtics. Begley does not mention that in his article, but reports have shown that Boston is interested.

Who would have imagined?

In responding to a question, here is what Begley said.

“Ben Simmons is certainly a candidate for the Knicks’ final roster spot. As of earlier this week, New York continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision.”

“He’s garnered interest from several teams around the league. The Knicks also have maintained interest in Landry Shamet for that final roster spot.”

“New York’s team salary cannot exceed the second apron ($207.8 million). They have enough money to sign a rookie free agent (it seems to me that Kevin McCullar is the best candidate for that spot) and a veteran to a minimum deal.”

“They would need to make a trade in order to add a third player on a traditional NBA deal. All of New York’s two-way spots are open as well.”

The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be the new head coach. Expect a different play style for the New York Knicks, who are still one of the top teams in the NBA. They were very close to making an NBA Finals appearance last season, but had the flaming-hot Indiana Pacers in the way.