The New York Knicks have had one of the more eventful offseasons in the NBA. With a coaching overhaul, strategic signings, and a clear eye on Eastern Conference contention, the front office has made substantial progress. But there remains one final roster spot. Two intriguing options have surfaced: former All-Star Ben Simmons and veteran sharpshooter Alec Burks. Either player could offer real value depending on the role the Knicks envision. But only one makes sense.

Should the Knicks sign Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons, once hailed as a generational point-forward, remains one of the league’s most polarizing players. After flaming out in Philadelphia and failing to make a real impact with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ time in the NBA has been marked by injuries, confidence issues, and questions surrounding his offensive utility.

Now 29, Simmons comes with no expectations, and possibly, no ego. The former No. 1 overall pick still possesses elite size (6-foot-10), defensive versatility, and one of the best court visions in the league when healthy. If the Knicks are simply looking for someone to initiate offense off the bench, serve as a secondary ball-handler, and contribute defensively, Simmons could thrive in a limited, clearly defined role. On a veteran minimum deal, the risk is minimal.

Ben Simmons was so special man. pic.twitter.com/tZHFTXJepu — 𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 (@BolWrld) July 20, 2025

However, fit is a legitimate concern. With Jalen Brunson commanding the ball and Jordan Clarkson expected to handle backup guard minutes, Simmons’ role becomes murky. He’s not a good shooter and can’t space the floor. In a lineup that features non-shooting bigs like Mitchell Robinson or even a spacing-challenged Karl-Anthony Towns at times, Simmons may clog up the offense. There’s also the durability question; Simmons hasn’t played more than 42 games in a season since 2020.

If the Knicks sign Simmons, it must be under the assumption that his role is purely situational. He could be used as a matchup-based defensive stopper or a transition spark plug. But unless he's fully healthy and embraces a lesser role, the upside is limited.

Why Alec Burks is the better option

While Simmons brings name value, Alec Burks offers reliability. The 34-year-old wing quietly resurrected his career in Miami last season, shooting a blistering 46.7% from three in 14 starts. His 42.5% mark from deep over the season ranked 14th in the league. More importantly, Burks plays with confidence, moves well without the ball, and defends multiple positions.

Alec Burks for the Knicks last roster spot? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jjoFQFNGFj — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) July 22, 2025

Unlike Simmons, Burks fits into virtually any lineup. He spaces the floor, allows Brunson and Clarkson to operate freely, and can even serve as a secondary ball-handler in pinch situations. He’s a low-maintenance, playoff-tested veteran who’s seen every defensive scheme imaginable. At this stage of his career, Burks doesn’t need minutes promised, just a defined role on a winning team.

New York needs playoff toughness and dependable shot-making from its bench, especially in a conference that still boasts Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Paolo Banchero. Burks checks all the boxes as a plug-and-play contributor, one who won’t demand touches but will punish defenses when ignored.

Key 2025 Knicks offseason moves so far

The Knicks have already made several big moves to bolster their title hopes. Let’s take a closer look at what’s been done so far:

Knicks hire Mike Brown as Head Coach

The Knicks made waves by bringing in Mike Brown on a four-year deal. A two-time NBA Coach of the Year and four-time NBA Champion, Brown offers pedigree and structure. He most recently coached the Sacramento Kings, leading them to their first playoff berth since 2006 and winning Coach of the Year honors in 2023.

Brown’s philosophy emphasizes defense, player accountability, and a modern offensive system. His experience alongside Steve Kerr in Golden State, where he won three championships as an assistant, adds further credibility. The Knicks hope he can instill a winning culture and maximize the talent of stars like Brunson, Clarkson, and Towns

Knicks sign Jordan Clarkson

A week before hiring Brown, the Knicks secured Jordan Clarkson on a multi-year deal. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year brings scoring punch, creativity, and toughness to the second unit. Clarkson averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists last season with the Utah Jazz, showcasing his ability to both create for himself and facilitate for others.

THIS JORDAN CLARKSON PLAY 😱 Spins around 1 defender… puts the ball through the legs… and drops off a dime. pic.twitter.com/xxGRwDDCL6 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2025

Clarkson’s presence allows New York to manage Brunson’s minutes more carefully. He can take over second units, attack mismatches, and serve as a closer when needed. While he’s not a pure point guard, he’s a proven scorer who can fill it up in bunches, exactly the kind of offensive firepower the Knicks need in high-stakes playoff games.

Knicks sign Guerschon Yabusele

A surprise breakout from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Guerschon Yabusele parlayed his strong international performance into a solid NBA return. After a career year with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38% from three, Yabusele became a hot commodity.

The Knicks landed him on a two-year, $12 million deal with a player option. Yabusele brings strength, shooting, and versatility to the forward position. At 6-foot-8, he can guard multiple positions and is a reliable spot-up shooter. His fit alongside bigs like Robinson in small-ball lineups gives the Knicks valuable frontcourt flexibility.

Why the Knicks should prioritize Alec Burks over Ben Simmons

While Simmons may carry more upside in a vacuum, Alec Burks is a better fit for this roster as currently constructed. The Knicks don’t need another playmaker who can’t shoot; they already have enough ball-dominant players in Brunson, Bridges, and Clarkson. What they need is spacing, composure, and versatility.

Burks provides spacing. He brings high-level shooting, defensive consistency, and playoff experience, all in a low-maintenance package. His ability to mesh with any lineup gives Mike Brown more flexibility, and his contract will likely be a short-term, low-risk deal.

Simmons, meanwhile, could become a distraction if he doesn’t embrace a minor role. His health remains a concern, and his inability to contribute offensively when the ball isn’t in his hands limits his effectiveness.

With one roster spot left, the Knicks should sign Alec Burks.

He checks all the boxes: shooting, experience, and positional flexibility. Burks won’t demand the ball. He won’t disrupt chemistry. He’s simply a veteran ready to contribute. And on a team looking to win now, that’s more valuable than the theoretical upside of a player who hasn’t been healthy or effective in years.

The Knicks are building something real. One final move, signing Burks, could be the subtle but vital piece that pushes them over the top.