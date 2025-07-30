Former NBA forward Michael Beasley reignited his ongoing one-on-one challenge to Carmelo Anthony with a profanity-laced rant, escalating tensions between the two former stars. Beasley’s latest comments came during a Big3 event and directly targeted the New York Knicks legend and newly elected 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

“Melo said he’ll never lose a one-on-one, but he copped the f—k out and said, ‘yeah, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna,’” Beasley said. “If y’all really jump on my line with that s—t we can really do it, we can really do it. No cop outs, throw the f—ing money up. Y’all know where I am, y’all vacation here… I see where the f—k y’all at, throw the money up.”

Beasley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, has leaned into public challenges and one-on-one matchups in recent months. The former Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves forward previously defeated Lance Stephenson 31-21 in The Next Chapter (TNC), a high-profile 1-on-1 event that earned him a $100,000 prize.

Michael Beasley calls out Carmelo Anthony 👀 “He copped the *uck out and said I wanna, I wanna, I wanna… we can really do it— no cop outs, throw the *ucking money up.”@thebig3 pic.twitter.com/wQsgKsx8PL — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 30, 2025

Michael Beasley reignites 1-on-1 challenge vs. Carmelo Anthony

Following that win, Beasley first called out Anthony during a livestream appearance with Adin Ross, Neon, and Stephenson.

“I’ll bust his a**,” Beasley said at the time.

Anthony, who officially retired from the NBA in 2023, responded to Beasley’s remarks during an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, his podcast co-hosted with The Kid Mero. The 10-time NBA All-Star addressed the challenge while expressing support for Beasley’s efforts.

“Let me clear this up, I'm not losing a one-on-one game, bro, I'm not,” Anthony said. “I've never lost a one-on-one game. I'm not saying I'm going out there playing, but I'm saying I did this. I got ridiculed for doing this s— at the highest level, for being a one-on-one [player]. So I'm not going out there playing one-on-one. I want to sit there and support a [guy] like Beas for the culture.”

Anthony is also set to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K26’s Superstar Edition, releasing September 5, further solidifying his post-career presence in the sport.

The back-and-forth between Beasley and Anthony highlights a growing cultural interest in one-on-one matchups involving former NBA players, particularly as fan engagement through platforms like the Big3 and livestreams continues to grow.

While no official plans have been announced for a Beasley-Anthony matchup, Beasley’s recent rant suggests his pursuit of a high-stakes game remains serious. Anthony has yet to indicate any intention to accept the challenge.