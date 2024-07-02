It was always going to be difficult for the New York Knicks to retain Isaiah Hartenstein after trading for Mikal Bridges and handing OG Anunoby a five-year, $212 million contract extension. Now that “I-Hart” is officially gone, though, New York needs to find a replacement.

The organization is now targeting Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler as an option, via HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

“Knicks have also made inquiries on trade market, showing interest in Jazz C Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards…There’s a belief from rival executives that Utah would listen to trade calls for Kessler,” wrote Scotto.

Kessler would be an ideal backup for Mitchell Robinson, as the 22-year-old sports career averages of 8.7 points on 69% shooting, with eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 23.2 minutes per game.

What would it take for New York to land Kessler?

The Knicks have the assets and cap space to make a Kessler deal happen

While Kessler is promising, Utah may be inclined to part ways after his slightly disappointing sophomore season. The seven-footer declined in points scored, field goal percentage, and rebounds after his upstart rookie campaign.

Kessler's upcoming season will be a crucial one, as it'll go a long way toward proving that he was worth the 22nd overall pick in 2022. However, New York wouldn't be as concerned with developing the Auburn alum into a star as much as having him be a useful part of its rotation, especially in the playoffs.

What's more, Kessler is on a team-friendly deal. The 2023 All-Rookie First Team honoree will make just under $3 million next season, with a team option for 2025-26.

Currently, New York's payroll for next season sits at just over $154.5 million, via Basketball Reference. This is over the league's salary cap but under the “First Apron Level” of $178.132 million. This new CBA rule allows teams more flexibility to operate above the cap.

While the payroll will go up slightly when the Mikal Bridges trade officially goes through, the Knicks will still have room for Kessler. New York also has plenty of draft capital left to send to the Jazz, including three first-rounders and one second-rounder in 2025.

However, Kessler isn't the only option left.

Nick Richards is another attractive candidate for the Knicks

Richards is slightly older than Kessler at 26 years old, but he may be a more reliable option in the short term. The Kentucky alum is coming off the best year of his career, scoring 9.7 points on 69.1% shooting with eight rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 26.3 minutes per game. He also had a career-high 51 starts in 67 games.

With Mitchell Robinson's injury history, the Knicks cannot roll into next year with unproven reserve Jericho Sims as the primary backup. New York could bring back Precious Achiuwa, but the Nigerian international is undersized for the center position at 6-foot-8. He works better as a “tweener” between the four and five spots.

Expect more reports to come out regarding New York's exploration of the center market with Hartenstein, Jonas Valuncunas, and Andre Drummond all off the board.