New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart welcomed one of their newest teammates, Guerschon Yabusele, to the team and their podcast — Roommates Show — where Hart struggled to pronounce his guest's full name. After his lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele agreed to a one-year deal with the Knicks.

Then, Hart delivered a memorable introduction to the Knicks teammates' podcast, butchering the pronunciation, per Roommates Show.

“I was looking at his name like, alright, how am I gonna pronounce this one?” Hart said, to which all three of his co-hosts burst out laughing.

“It's all good,” Yabusele said. “You're gonna learn. It's easy. It's really easy, I swear.”

Then, Brunson officially welcomed Yabusele to the team and his podcast. He also mentioned Yabusele's nickname as “The Dancing Bear.”

“First of all, welcome,” Brunson said. “We appreciate it. I think we're all very excited. So, I've heard this name for the longest time. I was like, there's no way they actually call him that. But that's like your nickname.”

“I don't want to make it official,” Yabusele said. “People see me in the street and they be like, “Yo, Dancing Bear,” it's not like that, right? But they say Dancing Bear, but this is more in France, a couple of people will. I'm not gonna like. Some people will. My friends and people around call me The Bear. This is like the name that everybody calls me.”

Hart won't be one of those people calling Yabusele by his nickname.

“Tell you this right now, I am not calling you The Bear,” Hart said, to which Yabusele replied, “Well, first of all, you have to say my first name right.”

Knicks' Josh Hart gave it two more tries, but still butchered the pronunciation of Guerschon Yabusele.

Knicks' big Guerschon Yabusele's take on 76ers' trying season

Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele reflected on the 76ers' struggles throughout 2024-25. His honest take on a brutal campaign without All-Star Joel Embiid and trades didn't help mend the issues, according to Yabusele.

“I feel like we tried, and then what really changed the team a little bit was, in my opinion, was the trades,” Yabusele said. “Because I feel like we was there. Guys were just injured. We should have trust a little bit more that and try to let the guys come back to be able to pursue, try to get to the playoffs. And then I feel like when we changed that, basically, we changed four guys or something like that.”

Yabusele grew into a starter and is expected to be a big part of the Knicks' frontcourt next season.