When an NBA team hires a new head coach, that new coach usually has a say in who they choose to fill out the coaching staff. Such is the case for incoming New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown who is bringing along a few of his former assistants with the Sacramento Kings to his new staff, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

Mike Brown’s decision to bring his former assistants onto the Knicks staff corresponds with the organization’s decision to let go several members of the previous coach’s staff. Othella Harrington, Daniel Brady, Dice Yoshimoto and Nick Thibodeau were all let go by the Knicks on Friday. Each of them had served under former head coach Tom Thibodeau who was fired following the team’s Eastern Conference Finals elimination loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Joining Brown in New York are Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois, both of whom worked with Brown in Sacramento. Allen had been with the Kings organization since 2022 when he was the team’s video coordinator. Fois joined the Kings last season and had previously been a player development coach with the Phoenix Suns.

But regardless of who else is on staff, the success of the Knicks will ultimately fall on Brown, who is coming into the 2025-26 season with heightened expectations. Following the firing of Thibodeau, the Knicks’ front office made it clear that they are ‘singularly focused’ on winning a championship.

As a head coach, Brown has made it to the NBA Finals once, during the 2006-07 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then returned to the Finals as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22. He has four championships as an assistant coach, three with the Warriors in ‘17, ‘18 and ‘22, and one with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003.

During his time with the Kings, Brown led the team in snapping the league’s then longest active streak of missing the playoffs. The Kings finished with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in 2022-23, and ended 16 consecutive seasons of failing to make the playoffs.