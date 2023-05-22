Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of a very important head coaching search after moving on from Nick Nurse this offseason and they recently met with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon, the Raptors met with Nash to discuss their head coaching job. No further details were given if Nash is a serious candidate for the position.

Following an 18-year Hall of Fame career, Nash was hired by the Nets as their head coach in 2020 to replace Kenny Atkinson. Nash led Brooklyn to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons before being relieved of his duties after just seven games this past regular season and was replaced by Jacque Vaughn.

Arguably the best Canadian basketball player of all-time, Nash posted a 94-67 (58.4 percent) record as the head coach of the Nets and likely would have remained there if it was not for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted a change in leadership on the sideline. Neither Durant nor Irving remains in Brooklyn.

The Raptors made a big decision following their exit from the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament this year, as the team parted ways with Nurse. Despite just five seasons with the organization, four of which he posted a winning record in, and after aiding them in their only championship run in 2019, Toronto decided a change in leadership was necessary for them to remain threats in the conference.

A few weeks back, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Raptors had received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn. They also secured permission to speak with WNBA head coach and former Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. Current assistant Adrian Griffin is also said to be a candidate for this position despite recently being named as a finalist for the Bucks head coaching position.

Given his ties to Canada and his successful career, Nash could wind up being a lead candidate for this position. His time with the Nets was shaky, but with an organization that truly believes in him, Nash could wind up being a really solid head coach in this league once more.

The Raptors are expected to take their time with their head coaching search and they will evaluate all of their options before coming to a decision.