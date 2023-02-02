Nearly every offseason, there are blockbuster moves that transpire that alter the landscape of the NBA. In 2022, one such event was Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton signing a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns, obviously, would match the contract per CBA rules and retain Ayton despite months of rumors that the parties would be moving on from each other at the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors were also close to acquiring Ayton from Phoenix in a sign-and-trade last summer, according to TSN’s Josh Lewenburg.

Toronto, who have long been rumored to be looking for an upgrade at center, aren’t a surprising team to be connected with Ayton. When the Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship under Nick Nurse, the team was relying heavily on big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, both capable of spacing the floor and protecting the rim.

In addition, when assessing his fit as a pick-and-roll finisher, the passing ability of players like Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will come in handy. The trio averages a combined 17.7 assists per game, while FVV and Siakam have proven themselves to be more than capable of making the right play in the pick-and-roll.

Fans may never get to know how Ayton would look with the Raptors’ current core but Toronto is still interested in the big man. Currently averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, he would have provided a major boost for the team offensively, as they’re currently ranked just 19th in points per game (113.1).