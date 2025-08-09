Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made an impression both on and off the field in his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns, earning praise from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport for a candid postgame exchange with a veteran reporter.

Following the Browns’ 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Sanders approached Cleveland-based sports journalist and Browns analyst Tony Grossi in the tunnel. The interaction, captured on video and shared on social media, prompted Rapoport to commend the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Really like this. An honest dialogue between a long-tenured reporter and a young player. This is how it should be… especially with the legit laugh at the end,” Rapoport wrote. “People never see these interactions, but they happen in locker rooms all the time.”

Sanders, the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressed Grossi directly following the win.

“You always say negative stuff about me. I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me,” Sanders said, smiling as the two ultimately shared a laugh.

The exchange came after a strong first showing for the former Colorado quarterback. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 106.8 passer rating. He led two scoring drives, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaden Davis.

Cleveland led 14-7 at halftime and extended its lead in the second half, with Sanders contributing both of his touchdown passes during the game. His second scoring drive was capped by a short touchdown throw in the red zone.

The debut offered Cleveland an early look at its rookie signal-caller, who joined the team in April after a decorated career at Colorado under his father, head coach Deion Sanders. Projected by some as a first-round talent before the draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him to develop behind their current starter.

While his on-field performance drew attention, the postgame interaction with Grossi underscored Sanders’ willingness to address criticism directly. Rapoport’s public support for the exchange suggested it resonated with those familiar with player-media dynamics in the NFL.

The Browns will continue their preseason schedule next Saturday, traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to face the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.