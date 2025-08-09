Amidst a struggling 2025 season, the New York Yankees held their annual Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, with a legends game returning for the first time since 2019, featuring four-time World Series champion catcher Jorge Posada. The five-time All-Star, who spent his entire 17-year career in pinstripes, talked about this year’s squad and what it can do to turn things around. It’s been the Yankees’ worst rut in 34 years. New York has lost 20 of its last 26 games.

For Posada, the Yankees need to change their overall mindset, which is something he says differentiates the old school Yankees of the 1990s and 2000s from now, per SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod.

“It’s just more of an attitude than anything,” Posada said. “Just got to get a little angry. Hopefully, a fight or something that happens. Not a fight, but something that happens that gets them going again.”

Attitude is key for Jorge Posada if the Yankees hope to turn their recent losses, including Friday’s 5-3 defeat to the Houston Astros, into wins.

“They need to have that chip on their shoulders,” Posada added. “The players, you have to play like that. You can’t be friends with everybody.”

The Yankees are now 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays at the top of the division.

Insider predicts Yankees will miss the MLB playoffs

After a very disappointing July, August hasn’t looked much better for the Yankees’ chances of turning their fortunes around. One MLB insider predicts the Yankees will miss the playoffs as they could be running out of time to turn things around.

When asked if the Yankees can still clinch, MLB insider Jim Bowden didn’t hesitate in his response, per Foul Territory TV.

“I’m gonna go no,” Bowden said. “I’m gonna go no because I really love the AL West’s three teams right now. I think what Seattle [Mariners] did at the deadline, I think they can get to the World Series. I’ve been on Texas’ [Rangers] bandwagon… And Houston’s [Astros] not going away…

“The vibe in New York is not great. They’re not playing well,” continued Bowden… “And I’m worried about Aaron Judge. The way the Yankees announced his injury, they said it was a ‘no acute injury’ to the ulnar collateral ligament. Then they said there’s a PRP injection. So, that means there’s a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament,” Bowden concluded.

The Yankees will host the Astros on Saturday.