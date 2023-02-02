The Toronto Raptors are all-in in their efforts to re-tool their roster, as TSN’s Josh Lewenburg reports that the only player that’s currently unavailable in trade talks is second-year forward Scottie Barnes.

“Teams are coming to them, they’re listening to offers, and with the exception of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes – who remains off limits in trade discussions – everything is on the table, according to sources.”

Barnes is one of the most complete players in the NBA despite being just 21-years-old. Averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting from the field, Barnes is highly regarded for his defensive versatility and ability to score going downhill. Though a developing jump shooter who’s only shooting 29.7 percent from 3-point range for his career, there are far more strengths than weaknesses when discussing Barnes.

Add in his positive impact on the locker room with his gregarious nature and the Raptors have themselves a franchise cornerstone. A very young franchise cornerstone that could play for Toronto for the next decade.

While Barnes is the only player that Toronto has told other teams is “off limits,” OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. appear to be the most likely candidates to be traded by the Raptors.

A move that sends either one or both to another team could result in Barnes having a larger role offensively. To his credit, Barnes has excelled when placed in that position, which could be a factor in Toronto’s apparent inclination to make him the focal point of a re-tooled roster.