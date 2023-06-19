Rumors are that Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is garnering heavy trade interest around the NBA, namely from the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trailblazers. However, the Raptors might not be too keen on trading him, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“One source from a team with interest in trading for Anunoby described Toronto as having a “strong reluctance” to part with him.”

The rumors will be interesting to watch as the NBA offseason rolls on, especially with other players the Raptors are going to be involved with. Along with OG Anunoby, the Raptors are looking to re-sign Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency, although he has a plethora of suitors that might be able to give him the contract he is looking for.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

OG Anunoby has shown to be an elite defender over the last few seasons and the Raptors probably want to keep him as a cornerstone of their franchise. However, it looks increasingly likely that the Raptors are going to have to opt for a rebuild, in which case a deal of Anunoby would net them quite the haul of assets.

Both the Grizzlies and Blazers would be good landing spots for Anunoby, as he would bring a tough defensive mindset and the ability to be a role player for teams that want to win now. Still, the Raptors wanting to hold onto Anunoby might make the asking price too high for either team.

Stay tuned to the rumors around the NBA to see if the Raptors end up trading OG Anunoby later this offseason to the Grizzlies, Blazers, or another team hiding in the weeds.