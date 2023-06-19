NBA free agency is going to be chaotic this offseason, and Fred VanVleet is one of the bigger names on the market. Rumors around the NBA are that league executives believe that Fred VanVleet is going to command $30 million plus annually when entering contract negotiations, reports HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Toronto Raptors remain in the mix to sign the free agent guard after failing to come to an agreement on an extension, however a plethora of other teams have interest. Along with the Raptors are the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic that look like suitors for his services.

All four of these squads would be enticing destinations for VanVleet, although it remains to be seen if they would be willing to give him $30 million annually. The Lakers are probably the least likely to do so given the fact they are intending on matching any contract offer that Austin Reaves receives while attempting to keep Rui Hachimura amid a bid for Kyrie Irving.

Despite his asking price, it will be interesting to see if Fred VanVleet remains steadfast on what his contract needs to look like. He will undoubtedly have a market, but there are a significant amount of good point guards amongst him in NBA free agency; if he asks for too much, he might end up pushing teams away.

Regardless of the rumors, at some point during NBA free agency Fred VanVleet will sign a long-term contract with either the Raptors or a new squad. Stay tuned to see who lands the crafty, veteran point guard.