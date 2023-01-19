The Toronto Raptors may be one of the most promising teams in the NBA, with an intriguing cast of characters that pride themselves on their length and defensive ability. Nonetheless, the 11th-seed Raptors do have kinks to work out in their rotation.

Namely, a number of promising players who desire a larger offensive role and need to increase their usage either in Toronto or elsewhere:

O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr.

Per the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith, the asking price for the aforementioned players is as follows.

O.G. Anunoby: A good contract with at least a year to run, a tremendous defender and good three-point shooter. It would take at least two promising players on team-friendly deals and a pick to pry him away.

Fred VanVleet: The cost of re-signing him will be substantial for any team acquiring him but if that hurdle is cleared, a proven winner and a great leader will fetch at least the Anunoby price if not more.

Pascal Siakam: You’re talking about a two-time all-NBA guy, an all-star, a 25-points a night player who might be in line for a supermax contract in the summer. He’d be three-for-one plus picks.

Gary Trent Jr.: He’s a flat-out scorer and they aren’t readily available. The Raptors would need to ask for a player and multiple picks in return.

While it’s a bit difficult to picture Toronto moving the centerpiece of their rotation in Siakam, players such as Anunoby and Trent have had their name in Raptors trade rumors for months. With the Raptors needing to upgrade their center position and their backup point guard role, they’ll likely be very active ahead of the Feb.9 trade deadline.