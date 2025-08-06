The Los Angeles Rams retooled their offense during the offseason. Davante Adams and NFL Draft selection Terrance Ferguson arrive to ignite the Sean McVay attack. Both immediately impacting the 2025 depth chart.

Meanwhile, L.A. lures back an abundance of playmakers everywhere else. Including locking in running back Kyren Williams on Tuesday.

However, the first unofficial depth chart left some surprises. Notably on the offensive side of the football.

Here's one big surprise noticed immediately. Along with a few others.

Biggest surprise is Rams weapon landing on fourth team

Adams is unsurprisingly first. Jordan Whittington is the first lined up behind the top free agent signing. But it's different for one prized rookie.

Ferguson got met with instant praise the moment he landed in the second round. Many envisioned the Oregon Ducks tight end opening the offense up further. Plus upgrading a position longed hit with injuries and consistency. Ferguson even sparked thoughts of instantly changing the TE order — including coming for Tyler Higbee's TE1 spot.

The talented rookie, however, landed as the fourth TE. Davis Allen (the No. 3) is ahead of him along with returning veteran Colby Parkinson. Higbee remains slotted at the first TE spot.

Granted, it's an unofficial depth chart. Which isn't finalized by McVay himself. Nor even general manager Les Snead.

Ferguson landing at TE4, however, presents this concern. The TE left with a “little” groin strain following a Saturday practice session.

The ailment doesn't sound like a big concern. Yet it also likely means fans heading to SoFi Stadium Saturday won't watch Ferguson take the field. L.A. takes on the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the NFL preseason. McVay likely will take precautionary measures with keeping his top rookie sidelined.

Other surprise includes unsettled starting Rams spot

The Rams appear to have a congested position to start.

Cornerback looks on the unsettled side at the moment. One CB spot lists not one, but two landing at CB1. Plus the backup having his own starting experience.

Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant land on the first team defense. Both have had their share of cracking the starting two deep. Then behind both is Derion Kendrick — another past starting CB.

Sounds like that spot will have one of the more heated battles for the rest of August. McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula will need to settle on a permanent starter on that side soon enough. All three present their own arguments to join the first team.

Veteran Darious Williams hold down the opposite CB position. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. backs him up on the unofficial list.

Rams defensive veteran ahead of rising rookie

Lastly, the franchise watched Josaiah Stewart flash his pass rushing potential. The rookie from Michigan even worked with the first team defenses during practices at Loyola Marymount University.

But Keir Thomas is ahead of him at the moment. Stewart landed third behind the 27-year-old and fourth-year defender. Thomas signed a one-year deal that'll make him a restricted free agent by the 2026 offseason.

Both are logged behind Bryon Young, who brings 15.5 career sacks across his first two seasons into 2025.

Overall, the unofficial chart presented few surprises. But the biggest ones involved impact rookies during training camp.