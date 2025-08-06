The Milwaukee Brewers are 9-1 in their last ten games ahead of the series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Even though manager Pat Murphy had to send Jackson Chourio to the injured list with a leg injury, the Brewers have succeeded. With him out of the lineup, William Contreras and Christian Yelich have stepped up. However, an over-reliance on stars could be an issue later on.

Every championship team in Major League Baseball history was led by stars. Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a championship behind Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. While the Brewers have a more team-centric style of play, they are just as good as all the other contenders vying for the World Series this season, even if their stars aren't as bright.

Milwaukee's manager is in consideration to win the Manager of the Year Award for the second straight season. While a back-to-back win is unlikely, this year's body of work is arguably more impressive than the job that won Murphy the award in 2024. The Brewers have uncovered more gems on their roster, but they have faced more hardships, especially when it comes to injuries.

After the trade deadline passed, fans berated Milwaukee's front office for being passive. However, Murphy defended himself and the organization, saying the team already has everything they need to win a title. The same could be said last season. The only difference between that year and this one is the expectations they carry as the back half of the regular season winds down.

One of the biggest questions facing Milwaukee is whether or not their top players are ready for the bright lights. After a disappointing showing against the New York Mets in last year's postseason, all eyes are on the Brewers' stars this fall.

Expectations are high, and one injury could ruin everything

Chourio's injury scared Milwaukee's coaching staff and their fanbase. Murphy delivered optimistic news about his recovery, but there is no good time for a player of his caliber to get hurt. While he will be back before the playoffs begin, the odds of his hamstring not nagging him for the rest of the year is unlikely. Those kinds of injuries tend to linger for a while.

If the Brewers enter the postseason fully healthy, the top of Murphy's order is obvious. A high-contact hitter like Brice Turang will lead off. The next three spots will be some combination of Chourio, Contreras, and Yelich. Since the All-Star break and before Chourio got hurt, Yelich was the cleanup hitter. That formula has helped Milwaukee to a 69-44 record before Wednesday night.

One of the Brewers' biggest strengths this season is their availability. As of now, four players have started in more than 100 games, with Sal Frelick just two starts away. That kind of continuity creates a high level of chemistry that has helped the team succeed. However, one injury to the wrong player could throw everything off, especially if it is one of Murphy's big hitters.

If Contreras went down, for example, it impacts Milwaukee's strategy. He won't be there to provide his offense or help the starters navigate playoff games. Going from a starting catcher to a backup doesn't seem like a big deal, but it could be the thing that sends a team home. Even with pitchers like Jake Misiorowski dominating for the Brewers, one injury behind the plate could be costly.

Who could step up and boost the Brewers to a championship?

The Brewers have their sights set on a title. Despite how good other teams in the NL have been this season, Milwaukee has the best record in the league by a few games. Much of their lead can be attributed to their excellent pitching and the consistency of their offense each and every night. However, they need their role players to step up if they want to take the trophy home.

Last season, Tommy Edman stepped up in a big way for the Dodgers. His clutch hits helped his team advance to the top of the playoffs. Fortunately for Murphy, he might have already discovered this year's version of that player; Sal Frelick. He might be on the younger side, but he has played like a player who can impact winning it big spots. That player is the missing piece.

Before Tuesday night's action, Frelick's .296 batting average is tied for 11th in the league. A player hitting with that much contact and a .353 on-base percentage is a luxury. Murphy has not played him at the leadoff spot a lot, but that adjustment could make a scary Brewers offense even more threatening. Getting him on base allows Contreras, Chourio, and Yelich to tee off at the plate.

Milwaukee's offense is not the flashiest, but it has been one of the league's best in 2025. However, runs are much more difficult to come across once the postseason begins. Each night, the Brewers will be up against the best pitching MLB has to offer. That is why putting the young outfielder in positions to succeed is crucial.

Frelick has proven that he can contribute to Milwaukee's attack. If Murphy shows some faith in him this fall, the payoff could be the first title in franchise history.