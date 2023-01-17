The Toronto Raptors have played well as of late. However, they are still in the midst of an underwhelming 2022-2023 campaign. As a result, the Raptors may opt to trade stars such as OG Anunoby. But acquiring Anunoby is expected to come at an expensive cost, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta’s offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri,” Fischer wrote in a recent Yahoo Sports article.

As Fischer mentioned, the Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray for multiple unprotected first round picks. And OG Anunoby could be made available for a similar price.

Anunoby is currently averaging 18 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting. He’s also shooting over 36 percent from beyond the arc and is averaging 6 rebounds per contest.

OG Anunoby is only 25-years old and has emerged as a star for the Raptors. Although Toronto may be headed towards a rebuild, they could ultimately decide to build around Anunoby. But if they receive a tempting enough trade offer nothing seems to be completely off the table.

New Orleans Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum recently hinted at player unhappiness on the Raptors. That will be something to keep tabs on ahead of the trade deadline.

We will monitor and provide updates as the Raptors continue to prepare for the NBA trade deadline.