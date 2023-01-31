Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby has found his name in trade rumors for months and with the deadline quickly approaching, it appears Masai Ujiri and the front office are willing to potentially move him. Per Shams Charania, the Raps are starting to take calls for the 25-year-old, with the Phoenix Suns showing serious interest:

The Raptors are taking calls on OG Anunoby, which includes Phoenix emerging in the last week as a strong suitor, per @ShamsCharania. Cam Johnson and Dario Saric were referenced here. The Suns are prioritizing an upgrade on the wing at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/u3q37X2PWk — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 31, 2023

As noted, the Knicks are willing to give up multiple picks for Anunoby, but the Suns have even more draft capital at their disposal, with eight first-rounders between now and 2030. That’ll catch the eye of the Raptors, who are clearly going nowhere this season. There were rumors they’d potentially blow up their core at the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears OG is the only one Toronto could be willing to move.

Anunoby would undoubtedly be a phenomenal addition to a number of different teams. He’s a solid defender who shoots it at a 36% clip from downtown while averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per night. That last stat leads the NBA.

Shams detailed that Cam Johnson and Dario Saric are players who may be included in an Anunoby blockbuster, too. On Monday, the UK native even spoke out on the recent trade rumors and denied that he wants out of Toronto. And last summer, the Portland Trail Blazers even tried to acquire him on draft night but instead selected Shaedon Sharpe after no deal came to fruition.

There have been reports Anunoby is unhappy with his role with the Raptors, despite playing 35.8 minutes per game. By the sounds of it, he could be gone sooner rather than later and have the opportunity to help a team make some noise in the playoffs, depending on where the forward ends up.