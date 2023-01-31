OG Anunoby did not do much to dispel the recent trade rumors that have linked him to a looming move away from the Toronto Raptors. While he did deny the validity of the said rumors, all he said was that, “no, it is what it is,” which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for Raptors fans who want to see him remain in Toronto for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for Raptors supporters, they will not need to endure the next few games without OG in the mix. No, the Raptors are not holding him out as they try to look for a trade deal for the 25-year-old — at least not that we know of. Instead, Anunoby will be sidelined for the next few games because of a sprained left wrist.

Raptors insider Kayla Grey of TSN Sports reports that Anunoby is now set to miss the remainder of Toronto’s road trip. The Raptors are in the midst of a brutal seven-game road spell with their fourth game scheduled on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. OG will be out of action for that one, as well as for his team’s next three games. This means that we won’t be seeing Anunoby take the floor until February 8th at the earliest when the Raptors return home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

For what it’s worth, the trade deadline is on February 9th, so if OG Anunoby actually gets dealt before the deadline, it’s very much possible that we’ve seen him play his last game in a Raptors uniform.