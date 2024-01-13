The Sixers and Pacers remain interested in Pascal Siakam.

As the NBA trade deadline fast approaches in February, one name who has been making the rounds in the rumor mill has been that of Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam has spent his entire career with Toronto, helping the Raptors win an NBA title in 2019; however, with the team now hovering around mediocrity, it makes sense that the organization would entertain sending the talented forward to a team more suited to compete for a championship in the short term.

Two of those teams are Eastern Conference counterparts of the Raptors, according to new intel from NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

“The people I've spoken to, rival executives, all of the above, they believe that they, Pascal and the Raptors are on the verge of parting ways,” said Haynes in a recent video posted to Bleacher Report (via David Early of Liberty Ballers on X). “….Philly, Indiana they are prime teams to look out for.”

In a vacuum, it makes sense that both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers would be interested in acquiring the forward's services. Indiana is extremely talented offensively, but they could certainly use the defensive versatility that Siakam would provide. Meanwhile, the 76ers are generally viewed as being a piece away from truly competing with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for Eastern Conference supremacy, and Pascal Siakam could very well be the missing ingredient.

In any case, don't be surprised if these talks continue to heat up as the deadline approaches.