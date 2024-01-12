Are trade talks surrounding Pascal Siakam impacting his availability for games?

With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam continues to be a name connected to many different teams. In the final year of his contract and set to hit free agency in the summer, Siakam holds a lot of leverage in trade talks despite not owning a no-trade clause. As a result, all eyes have been on the Raptors and what they decide to do with their big man.

As things stand right now, Toronto is 15-23 and they have played well since moving OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. Newcomers RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are already carving out their roles with the Raptors and this team has shown signs of improvement. However, Siakam missed the Raptors last game against the Los Angeles Clippers and is now in danger of missing Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz. Could his latest injury be tied to the fact that Siakam is linked to so many rumors right now?

Pascal Siakam's status vs. Jazz

Siakam popped up late on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Clippers due to back spasms and ultimately missed this matchup. As of Friday afternoon, Siakam remains on the team's injury report, currently listed as questionable to play due to back spasms.

It is worth noting that Siakam went through shootaround on Friday morning with no limitations, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. This points in a positive direction for the Raptors big man ahead of their game on the road against the Jazz.

Currently eight games below .500 on the season and having to make up a lot of ground, the Raptors are in a very tricky spot. Do they trade away Siakam knowing that he is in the final year of his contract, or do they keep him this season and try to work on an extension? This is the question everyone around the league has been asking leading up to the trade deadline.

Although he has been involved in recent trade rumors, Siakam is not sitting out due to said trade talks. His back spasms injury flared up ahead of the Raptors' matchup in Los Angeles, which is why he sat out the other night. Ahead of their game against the Jazz, it appears as if Siakam is trending in the right direction to play.

Should Siakam be unable to go, veteran forward Thaddeus Young would be in line to draw his third consecutive start in the frontcourt with Dennis Schroder moving back into the starting lineup.

The Raptors will update Siakam's status later in the day.