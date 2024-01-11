Will Pascal Siakam end up as a Philadelphia 76er?

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a great 2023-24 season as the calendar hits January. Philly is 23-13 and sits third in the Eastern Conference. Still, Philly has been mentioned in trade rumors with star Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. They could be big players due to Siakam's impending contract situation.

The 76ers play heavily into the Raptors' Pascal Siakam trade prospects

Siakam will be an unrestricted free agent after the 23-24 season. He is expected to test the market to gauge his value, regardless of if he gets traded. Therefore, teams are hesitant to go all in for the star if he decides to walk away in the summer.

The Sixers could be a prime summer destination for Siakam, given the fact that his old coach Nick Nurse resides there, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports. Fischer referred to Philly as the free-agency “boogeyman” due to their attractiveness scaring teams away from trading for Siakam.

Siakam's prospects depend on how other teams value him. The Raptors are not having a winning season so far. Yet, the veteran power forward averages 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. His production could be highly useful to a team craving a reliable power forward.

The 76ers seem to be playing well together. If Siakam joined the team, would it affect their cohesiveness?

Joel Embiid takes the reigns as Philly's leader, and adding Siakam could bolster his play and give the team an upper hand.

Siakam can stretch the floor, but he tends to drive into the paint for inside shots more often. Nevertheless, Embiid's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court is a beautiful asset that a slashing Siakam could take advantage of.

As the NBA trade deadline looms, Pascal Siakam could also come to a contract extension agreement, which would end his free agency endeavors.

Regardless of what happens, the Sixers will continue their dominance in the East in pursuit of an NBA Championship.