San Antonio is looking to sell ahead of the deadline.

Currently with a 10-38 record, the San Antonio Spurs are essentially headed towards another lottery finish this season. Victor Wembanyama has been the only bright spot in what has been a horrendous campaign so far. With that said, it makes sense for the Spurs to gauge the trade market ahead of the deadline on what they could get for their veterans such as Doug McDermott.

ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel's latest scoop reveals that the Spurs are reportedly fielding calls on McDermott, along with forward Cedi Osman and guard Devonte Graham ahead of the trade deadline. Likewise, he also identified some contenders who could be a potential landing spot for McDermott.

“The San Antonio Spurs continue to make calls regarding Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman, and Devonte' Graham, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “McDermott has always been a steady three-point shooter that could wind up being a sneaky buy for any contending team at the deadline. Keep tabs on the Timberwolves, Rockets, 76ers, and Magic as teams who could benefit from adding a shooter off the ball. Should they not want to pull off another big move ahead of the deadline, the Knicks have the capability of pursuing McDermott as a sneaky offensive option for their bench. However, it is much more likely that they would save their assets, such as Evan Fournier's contract, for a potentially bigger deal at the trade deadline or in the offseason.”

McDermott is earning $13.8 million this season and will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer. The Spurs sniper is down to just 6.0 points per game this season as a result of lesser playing time. Nonetheless, he remains a steady outside shooting threat as he has knocked down 43.8 percent of his three-pointers so far this season. As Siegel mentioned, playoff teams looking for an efficient floor spacer can benefit from bringing in McDermott on board.

Meanwhile, Osman is also on the final year of his deal and is earning $6.7 million this year, which makes him an easier option to target. The Spurs wing can provide both a little bit of scoring and sprinkles of playmaking on the offensive end. Contenders looking for a versatile wing with high basketball IQ can use a guy like Osman off their bench.

As for Graham, he has only appeared in 10 games this season and could really use a change in scenery. Teams looking for additional scoring punch off the bench could target the 6-foot-1 guard in a trade with the Spurs.