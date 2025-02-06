For a point in time, it seemed like Kevin Durant was going to get dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Golden State Warriors. And while he ended up shooting down a potential move to reunite with the Dubs, that hasn't stopped teams across the league from calling the Suns and making “aggressive” trade offers.

Durant's involvement in trade discussions ahead of the deadline wasn't expected, but now that the Suns are apparently open to moving him (as their nixed deal with the Warriors showed), teams are seeing if they can pry him away from Phoenix. While the expectation is that Durant will stay put, teams are continuing to make the Suns offers for the legendary scorer.

“There are multiple teams making really aggressive calls to the Suns on Kevin Durant,” Shams Charania of ESPN said on “NBA Today.” “One thing I do want to clarify, Kevin Durant has not requested a trade, and it's my understanding most of all these conversations this week have been somewhat blindsiding, because going into this week and this season, I don't think a trade was something he was thinking about.”

Will Suns trade Kevin Durant?

It's not hard to see why the Suns are getting bombarded with trade calls after they nearly sent Durnat to Golden State. In his age 36 season, Durant is still as good as ever, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.4% shooting from the field. His addition could be just what a playoff or championship contender needs to get over the hump.