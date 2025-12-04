The Los Angeles Clippers are already feeling the heat after surprisingly letting go of veteran guard Chris Paul.

The Clippers visited the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday for their first game since cutting Paul. Fans of the Hawks didn't pass up the chance to troll the Clippers, chanting “Where's Chris Paul?” during the game.

“Where’s Chris Paul?” The Hawks fans keep chanting during the game against the Clippers 👀 (via @langleyatl)pic.twitter.com/MYREkwevTu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a bitter divorce for the 40-year-old Paul, who's playing in his final season, and the Clippers. The future Hall of Famer reunited with the squad in the summer for his season stint, hoping to close out his legendary career closer to his family.

But alas, his farewell tour lasted only 16 games. At least for now. It will be interesting to see if Paul gets picked up by another squad.

The Clippers did not disclose a clear reason for waiving the 12-time All-Star. Multiple reports, however, claimed that Paul was highly critical of his teammates, coaches, and the front office amid the team's woeful campaign.

Paul was getting limited playing time off the bench, spelling James Harden or Kris Dunn in the backcourt. He was averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 14.2 minutes.

The Clippers are 5-16 entering the game against the Hawks.

It's the latest drama surrounding the franchise, which has been perennially mired in various issues. Paul helped build a winning culture on the Clippers during his first stint, helping them to impressive runs in the playoffs. But over the past few years, the Clippers have largely underachieved.

As of writing, they are ahead of the Hawks, 55-41, at halftime.