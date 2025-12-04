The Milwaukee Bucks entered Wednesday night's home game against the Detroit Pistons amid trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they might have a bigger issue to deal with concerning the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player after he seemingly got hurt early in the said game at Fiserv Forum.

After a made basket by Bucks guard AJ Green, Antetokounmpo suddenly fell to the ground without making contact with anyone, prompting worries about a possible injury.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo just fell to the ground on his way back down the floor after an assist to AJ Green. Sitting on the ground, he asked for a timeout immediately. He eventually walked off the floor under his own power, but he's now sitting on the Bucks' bench,” reported Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Bucks later announced that Antetokounmpo is done for the night and will not return to the action on the court because of a “right calf strain.”

While it's unclear whether his lower-body injury would force him to miss time beyond the remainder of the Pistons game, this is clearly something worth keeping an eye on. Antetokounmpo recently missed four games because of a groin injury, with Milwaukee going winless in that span.

Winning games has not been easy for the Bucks, and the possibility of missing Antetokounmpo's services for any period would only make it harder for Milwaukee to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Before he left the Pistons game, Antetokounmpo scored two points, both from free-throw attempts, with an assist and a rebound in just three minutes.