The Milwaukee Bucks have faced rising scrutiny this season, and former guard Brandon Jennings has now joined the discussion. Speaking about the Bucks on Gil’s Arena with host Gilbert Arenas, Jennings questioned recent roster moves and the overall direction of the Bucks around Giannis Antetokounmpo. The comments added another layer to ongoing NBA player analysis about a franchise that once looked like a long-term title lock.

In an appearance shared onto X (formerly known as Twitter), the segment featuring Jennings was posted by the show. The former Bucks guard explained why he believes things have gone wrong in Milwaukee, suggesting the team has not built a strong enough supporting cast around its superstar and has relied on him to cover too many issues.

“The Bucks [are] just trying to find ways to win… It's just all over the place right now, and the team is just not good. Giannis is 90% of the team.”

The words from the former guard and role player carry extra weight because of his connection to the franchise. Jennings was drafted by the Bucks in 2009 and helped lead them back to the postseason early in his career, which gives him a unique lens on how the organization handles pressure and expectations. The comments arrive after several high-profile Bucks roster moves, including the firing of Mike Budenholzer, the hiring of Doc Rivers, and the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, all of which shifted how the team operates around Antetokounmpo.

The decisions are believed to be contributing factors to why the Bucks, currently 9-13, now look to regroup as they attempt to take down the Detroit Pistons while already trailing by double digits in the first quarter. The team has not advanced past the first round since the 2021-2022 NBA season, when they defeated the Chicago Bulls before falling to the Boston Celtics in the second round. That stretch of early exits, combined with inconsistent roster construction, has only intensified the pressure on Milwaukee to rediscover the stability and edge that once made them a championship contender.